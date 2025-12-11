Left Menu

High Seas Showdown: U.S. Seizes Venezuelan Oil Tanker Amid Escalating Tensions

President Trump announced the U.S. has seized a large oil tanker off Venezuela's coast, intensifying pressure on President Maduro. The operation was led by the U.S. Coast Guard, supported by the Navy. This move is part of a broader strategy to curb narco-terrorism and illegal oil trade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 11-12-2025 02:53 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 02:53 IST
High Seas Showdown: U.S. Seizes Venezuelan Oil Tanker Amid Escalating Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a move that underscores rising tensions between Washington and Caracas, President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that U.S. forces have seized a massive oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela. The operation is an extraordinary measure in the Trump administration's ongoing campaign against Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, who faces narco-terrorism charges in the United States.

Details about the tanker remain sparse, but it marks the largest such seizure to date. The U.S. Coast Guard spearheaded the operation, with crucial support from the Navy. An unnamed U.S. official—who spoke under the condition of anonymity—confirmed that the action was carried out under U.S. law enforcement authority.

This move is part of a broader strategy involving a significant U.S. military build-up in the region, intended to disrupt alleged narcotic operations and curtail Venezuela's circumventing of U.S. oil sanctions. The tense climate escalated further this week when U.S. fighter jets flew over the Gulf of Venezuela, bringing them closer to Venezuelan airspace than they've been since the start of this pressure campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gas Cylinder Blast Injures Three in Mumbai's Goregaon West

Gas Cylinder Blast Injures Three in Mumbai's Goregaon West

 India
2
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global
3
Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

 Global
4
Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance will be cancelled: CM Sawant.

Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025