U.S.-Indonesia Trade Deal: On the Brink but Still Grimly Optimistic

A U.S.-Indonesia trade deal, negotiated in July, is reportedly faltering as Indonesia allegedly retracts certain promises, according to a U.S. official. However, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer remains hopeful, reiterating the importance of swift progress.

Despite claims of jeopardy, Greer is set to meet with his Indonesian counterpart to assess the situation. He underlines Washington's eagerness to conclude the pact, which could benefit both nations significantly.

Indonesian officials, including spokesperson Haryo Limanseto, acknowledge the negotiation's dynamic nature but express optimism for an advantageous resolution. The original agreement involved significant tariff eliminations and reductions from both countries.