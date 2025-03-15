Left Menu

Ex-Karnataka CM Bommai Calls for Thorough Probe in Swati Byadgi Murder Case

Ex-Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai criticized police handling of the Swati Byadgi murder case, urging thorough investigation to uncover the truth. Swati, a nurse, went missing and was later found dead. Allegations of police lapses and communal tensions have surfaced, but authorities stress personal motives behind the crime.

BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a scathing commentary on the handling of the Swati Byadgi murder case, former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has highlighted significant lapses by the police, emphasizing the necessity for a comprehensive investigation. He visited Swati's residence in Masoor village, condemning the police's initial response and calling for transparency to uncover the truth.

Swati, a nurse from Ranebennur hospital, was reported missing on March 3. Days later, her body surfaced near the Tungabhadra River. Bommai criticized the local police for their delayed action, only intensifying their probe after Swati's mother provided crucial information. He expressed concerns over young women being misled and emphasized that multiple suspects are likely involved in the case.

Addressing the deterioration of law enforcement, Bommai lamented the absence of fear among perpetrators. Initially treated as an unidentified death, the case took a turn when identified as murder. Social media rumors added communal tensions to the narrative. Haveri SP clarified that the murder stemmed from personal reasons, unrelated to communal issues, with one suspect apprehended.

(With inputs from agencies.)

