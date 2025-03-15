EU and ILO Launch Mobile Training Units to Boost Agroforestry Skills and Jobs in Timor-Leste

On March 5, 2024, the European Union (EU) officially handed over two mobile training units to the "EU Agroforestry Skills for Employment and Resilience" project, a joint initiative funded by the EU and executed by the International Labour Organization (ILO). The ceremony took place in Dili, Timor-Leste, with the units received by Simrin Singh, ILO Country Director for Indonesia and Timor-Leste.

These specialized mobile units will provide critical training directly to rural communities across Timor-Leste, particularly targeting women and youth. By focusing on sustainable agroforestry techniques, the initiative supports the transition towards a green and circular economy. It also aims to facilitate better employment opportunities, increase economic independence, and build resilience among vulnerable rural groups.

"The mobile training units are crucial in offering rural women and youth practical, accessible training, empowering them to gain essential agroforestry knowledge and skills," explained Simrin Singh. "This approach embodies the ILO’s commitment to lifelong learning, addressing unemployment and significantly enhancing women’s access to meaningful employment and economic opportunities."

Agriculture, forestry, and livestock are the backbone of livelihoods for nearly 70 percent of Timor-Leste's rural population. Through targeted skill development and training, this project aims to improve agroforestry practices, thereby increasing productivity, sustainability, and income-generating potential. Moreover, the initiative strategically addresses the country's high youth unemployment rates and fills the critical gap in skilled labour within rural communities.

By combining environmental sustainability with employment training, the EU and ILO are effectively supporting the social and economic advancement of rural populations in Timor-Leste, laying the groundwork for a resilient and prosperous rural economy.