Delhi Farmers' Voices Heard: CM Gupta Vows Solutions Ahead of Budget

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has made a commitment to addressing the demands of local farmers prior to the presentation of the government's budget on March 25. During an interactive session at the Delhi Secretariat, farmers voiced their needs for the implementation of a land pooling policy, subsidies for fertilisers and seeds, and solutions for flooding issues impacting crops.

Farmers also highlighted the premature seizure of their diesel tractors after ten years of use, requesting an extension to 20 years for agricultural purposes. Gupta criticized past governments for neglecting farmers and assured that the BJP's administration is focused on solving their problems. She promised to consider all suggestions from the farmers, aiming to make them self-reliant and prosperous.

Apart from the Chief Minister, PWD Minister Parvesh Verma was present, asserting the government's dedication to rural infrastructure projects in education, healthcare, and connectivity. Both leaders emphasized the critical role farmers play in Delhi's economy, ensuring ongoing support and accessibility to government initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)