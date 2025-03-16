Gadkari Champions Equality Over Caste Politics in Nagpur Address
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, speaking at a Nagpur convocation, emphasized the importance of judging individuals based on their qualities rather than caste, religion, language, or gender. Despite political norms, he committed to rejecting caste-based politics, stressing the need for equality and fairness in society.
In a defiant address at the Central India Group of Institutions' convocation ceremony in Nagpur, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari called for the abolition of caste-based politics, underlining the importance of evaluating individuals on their merits. Gadkari's speech emphasized equality, urging society to look beyond caste, religion, language, or gender.
Highlighting the pervasive influence of caste identity in politics, Gadkari affirmed his stance against such practices, even at the cost of electoral votes. Despite the political landscape's tendency to categorize individuals by caste, he insisted on his commitment to equitable treatment and rejected partisan divides.
Gadkari recounted a resolute response to proponents of caste-based politics, sharing an anecdote where he boldly challenged public discussions centered around caste. Asserting his determination, he declared that he valued principles over electoral success, reinforcing his dedication to fostering unprejudiced social and political environments.
