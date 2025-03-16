Left Menu

Gadkari Champions Equality Over Caste Politics in Nagpur Address

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, speaking at a Nagpur convocation, emphasized the importance of judging individuals based on their qualities rather than caste, religion, language, or gender. Despite political norms, he committed to rejecting caste-based politics, stressing the need for equality and fairness in society.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2025 11:05 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 11:05 IST
Gadkari Champions Equality Over Caste Politics in Nagpur Address
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a defiant address at the Central India Group of Institutions' convocation ceremony in Nagpur, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari called for the abolition of caste-based politics, underlining the importance of evaluating individuals on their merits. Gadkari's speech emphasized equality, urging society to look beyond caste, religion, language, or gender.

Highlighting the pervasive influence of caste identity in politics, Gadkari affirmed his stance against such practices, even at the cost of electoral votes. Despite the political landscape's tendency to categorize individuals by caste, he insisted on his commitment to equitable treatment and rejected partisan divides.

Gadkari recounted a resolute response to proponents of caste-based politics, sharing an anecdote where he boldly challenged public discussions centered around caste. Asserting his determination, he declared that he valued principles over electoral success, reinforcing his dedication to fostering unprejudiced social and political environments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025