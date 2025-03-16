Left Menu

Amit Shah Hails NCB's Major Drug Seizures in Northeast India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded the NCB for seizing methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 88 crore, underscoring the government's commitment to a drug-free India. Multiple operations across Northeast India led to the arrest of key cartel members, marking a significant breakthrough in the fight against drug trafficking.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2025 13:42 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 13:42 IST
Amit Shah Hails NCB's Major Drug Seizures in Northeast India
NCB seizes drugs worth Rs 88 crore (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah commended the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday for seizing methamphetamine tablets valued at Rs 88 crore, declaring the government's unwavering pursuit of a drug-free India. He emphasized that the crackdown on drug cartels is integral to the Modi administration's agenda.

In an operation on March 13, NCB officers in the Imphal Zone intercepted a meth-laden truck in the Lilong area. The meticulous search yielded 102.39 kg of methamphetamine tablets concealed in the truck's tool cabin, resulting in the arrest of three individuals. Another operation in the Guwahati Zone led to the capture of an occupant transporting drugs in an SUV on the Assam-Mizoram border. Both operations highlight the strategic efforts in the region.

Moreover, NCB is taking over a significant case from the Mizoram State Excise Department, which involves the seizure of 46 kg of crystal meth. With the Northeast region identified as a drug trafficking hotspot, strengthened NCB operations are crucial. The Bureau continues to combat the synthetic drug threat that endangers both the youth and national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025