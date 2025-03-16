Amit Shah Hails NCB's Major Drug Seizures in Northeast India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah commended the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday for seizing methamphetamine tablets valued at Rs 88 crore, declaring the government's unwavering pursuit of a drug-free India. He emphasized that the crackdown on drug cartels is integral to the Modi administration's agenda.

In an operation on March 13, NCB officers in the Imphal Zone intercepted a meth-laden truck in the Lilong area. The meticulous search yielded 102.39 kg of methamphetamine tablets concealed in the truck's tool cabin, resulting in the arrest of three individuals. Another operation in the Guwahati Zone led to the capture of an occupant transporting drugs in an SUV on the Assam-Mizoram border. Both operations highlight the strategic efforts in the region.

Moreover, NCB is taking over a significant case from the Mizoram State Excise Department, which involves the seizure of 46 kg of crystal meth. With the Northeast region identified as a drug trafficking hotspot, strengthened NCB operations are crucial. The Bureau continues to combat the synthetic drug threat that endangers both the youth and national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)