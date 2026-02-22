Left Menu

Guwahati's Airport Expansion Soars: A New Gateway to Southeast Asia

The newly operational terminal at Guwahati's Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport boosts annual passenger capacity to 13.1 million, reinforcing its role as a key aviation hub linking India's North-East to Southeast Asia. The terminal's design celebrates Assam's cultural identity and is poised to enhance regional connectivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-02-2026 21:46 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 21:46 IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at the Guwahati Airport (Photo/@himantabiswa). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Sunday evening, the Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport in Guwahati commenced commercial operations at its newly inaugurated terminal, elevating the annual passenger capacity to 13.1 million. This development is set to solidify Guwahati's standing as a strategic aviation hub for India's North-Eastern region, facilitating connections to South and Southeast Asia.

Inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 20, 2025, the terminal opening was attended by notable figures including Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Jeet Adani, Director at Adani Airport Holdings Ltd. The event featured a ceremonial boarding pass issuance and cultural displays highlighting Assam's rich traditions.

The design, inspired by local culture and architecture, incorporates Assam's iconic kopou phool and bholuka bamboo elements. With the potential to significantly boost tourism and economic growth, the airport now accommodates up to 13.1 million passengers annually, strengthening Guwahati's position both nationally and internationally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

