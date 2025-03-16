Energy Drink Scam: 25 Celebrities Allegedly Duped in Mumbai

The Chembur police have addressed a compelling complaint filed by a city-based celebrity management firm. The firm alleges that five individuals have deceived 25 celebrities over an energy drink advertisement campaign, as confirmed by Mumbai Police.

Those accused, identified as Tanish Chhedja, Manu Srivastava, Faisal Rafiq, Abdul, and Hrithik Panchal, are said to have persuaded Roshan Bhinder, a 48-year-old event manager from Andheri, to enlist celebrities for promoting an energy drink brand. The complaint was lodged after the accused approached Bhinder in July 2024, promising participation of 25 celebrities.

Initially, an advance payment of Rs 10 lakh was guaranteed but never materialized. Bhinder was then induced to bring artists to a promotional event in Dadar, attended by 100 social media influencers and actors. Subsequently, 25 celebrities were selected for the campaign, and a payment agreement of Rs 1.32 crore was established.

To appear credible, the suspects reportedly sent a counterfeit cheque image worth Rs 15 lakh. After completing the campaign and releasing promotional content online, promises were made to finalize payments within 35 days. Notably, cheques for Rs 2 lakh and Rs 90,000 issued to the celebrities were dishonored.

The accused claimed a transfer of Rs 22.5 lakh from Dubai, yet no funds reached Bhinder. On October 18, 2024, additional cheques for Rs 35 lakh and Rs 45 lakh were issued, but they proved worthless when an Rs 80 lakh cheque bounced, compounding the financial distress on Bhinder, who had already paid Rs 35 lakh to artists.

Ultimately, Bhinder asserts that Rs 1.32 crore in celebrity fees and Rs 16.91 lakh of personal finances were defrauded. The Mumbai Police have registered a case under the pertinent BNS clauses and are intensively investigating, with one suspect potentially linked to Madhya Pradesh. (ANI)

