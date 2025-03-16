Gadkari Inaugurates Major Infrastructure Hubs in Maharashtra
Nitin Gadkari inaugurated GMMCO India's infrastructure hubs in Nagpur, emphasizing the need to develop infrastructure to international standards. He highlighted job creation and India's positive global economic position, advocating for alternative fuels. GMMCO's investment aims to enhance service capabilities in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, and Goa.
On Sunday, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari inaugurated two new supply hubs of GMMCO India, a CK Birla company, located in Nagpur's Butibori and Hingna districts. He asserted the importance of developing infrastructure to meet international standards, underscoring water, power, transport, and communication as key areas.
Gadkari stressed the government's commitment to enhancing India's infrastructure as a top priority, as directed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He outlined the need for an economy centered on job creation and highlighted India's promising position in the global scenario, citing manpower, technology, and youth as significant advantages.
The newly launched GMMCO India facilities will significantly boost service capabilities with world-class repair, rebuild, and parts distribution hubs. The investment of Rs 60 crore in expanding the machine rebuild and component rebuild centers underscores GMMCO's commitment to strengthening its footprint across India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
