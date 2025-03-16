Left Menu

Blaze and Billows: Fire Erupts at Hapur Wood Warehouse

A fire erupted in a wood warehouse in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh, requiring two fire tenders to manage. Chief Fire Officer Manu Sharma noted challenges in accessing the site, with the fire largely controlled. The cause remains unknown, with more details pending as smoke filled the air.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2025 16:14 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 16:14 IST
A plume of smoke after fire broke out at a warehouse in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh on Sunday afternoon. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A significant fire broke out in a wood warehouse in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur city on Sunday afternoon, as confirmed by Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Manu Sharma.

Speaking to ANI, Sharma reported that two fire tenders had been dispatched to contain the blaze. The operation faced challenges, as there was no access inside the building initially; firefighters had to drill two holes to gain entry.

The fire has been mostly brought under control, with about 70-80% of it managed. However, the exact cause of the fire remains undetermined, with further details awaited. Visuals from the scene depicted thick smoke pouring out of the warehouse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

