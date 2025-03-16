Left Menu

Amit Shah Highlights Progress in Bodoland Peace Journey at ABSU Conference

Union Home Minister Amit Shah underscores peace progress in Bodoland at the ABSU conference in Assam, highlighting the achievements since the 2020 BTR Peace Agreement. Shah assures full implementation of the agreement and notes significant regional development and the removal of the AFSPA Act as part of the peace process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 18:06 IST
Amit Shah Highlights Progress in Bodoland Peace Journey at ABSU Conference
Union Home Minister Amit Shah receives rousing welcome from Assam CM (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah participated in a key meeting with Northeastern Chief Ministers in Guwahati, emphasizing peace achievements in Bodoland during the 57th Annual ABSU Conference. Here, Shah highlighted the successful steps taken since the 2020 Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) Peace Agreement, assuring a full implementation guarantee.

During his address, Shah countered the initial scepticism of Congress, noting that 82% of the agreement's conditions have been accomplished. He reiterated the Central government's commitment to fully implement the accord within two years, ensuring long-standing peace in the region. The event served as a testament to the progress Bodoland has made.

Highlighting developments, Shah announced the removal of the AFSPA Act from Bodoland as of April 2022. Reflecting on the conference's impact, he praised it as a pivotal forum for academic, leadership, and cultural progress, marking an optimistic future for the Bodoland region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025