Amit Shah Highlights Progress in Bodoland Peace Journey at ABSU Conference

Union Home Minister Amit Shah participated in a key meeting with Northeastern Chief Ministers in Guwahati, emphasizing peace achievements in Bodoland during the 57th Annual ABSU Conference. Here, Shah highlighted the successful steps taken since the 2020 Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) Peace Agreement, assuring a full implementation guarantee.

During his address, Shah countered the initial scepticism of Congress, noting that 82% of the agreement's conditions have been accomplished. He reiterated the Central government's commitment to fully implement the accord within two years, ensuring long-standing peace in the region. The event served as a testament to the progress Bodoland has made.

Highlighting developments, Shah announced the removal of the AFSPA Act from Bodoland as of April 2022. Reflecting on the conference's impact, he praised it as a pivotal forum for academic, leadership, and cultural progress, marking an optimistic future for the Bodoland region.

(With inputs from agencies.)