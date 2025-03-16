Amit Shah Highlights Progress in Bodoland Peace Journey at ABSU Conference
Union Home Minister Amit Shah underscores peace progress in Bodoland at the ABSU conference in Assam, highlighting the achievements since the 2020 BTR Peace Agreement. Shah assures full implementation of the agreement and notes significant regional development and the removal of the AFSPA Act as part of the peace process.
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah participated in a key meeting with Northeastern Chief Ministers in Guwahati, emphasizing peace achievements in Bodoland during the 57th Annual ABSU Conference. Here, Shah highlighted the successful steps taken since the 2020 Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) Peace Agreement, assuring a full implementation guarantee.
During his address, Shah countered the initial scepticism of Congress, noting that 82% of the agreement's conditions have been accomplished. He reiterated the Central government's commitment to fully implement the accord within two years, ensuring long-standing peace in the region. The event served as a testament to the progress Bodoland has made.
Highlighting developments, Shah announced the removal of the AFSPA Act from Bodoland as of April 2022. Reflecting on the conference's impact, he praised it as a pivotal forum for academic, leadership, and cultural progress, marking an optimistic future for the Bodoland region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Hindustan Power's Solar Surge in Assam: A Rs 620 Crore Venture
Viral Video Sparks Debate on Women's Safety and Workplace Conduct in Assam
Hindustan Power Fuels Assam's Green Revolution with Rs 620 Crore Investment
Unclaimed Betel Nut Stockpile Sparks Speculation in Assam
AIUDF Protests Against Health Minister in Assam Assembly