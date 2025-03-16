Punjab Government Orders Return of Amritpal Singh's Associates from Assam Jail

In a significant development, the Punjab government, under Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, has opted to bring back seven associates of the incarcerated pro-Khalistani leader, Amritpal Singh, from Assam's Dibrugarh jail. These individuals had been detained for their alleged involvement in the 2023 Ajnala Police Station attack and have been held for two years.

Deputy Inspector General (Border Range) Satinder Singh confirmed that the seven individuals, identified as Basant Singh, Bhagwant Singh Bajekhana, Gurmeet Singh Bukkanwala, Sarabjit Kalsi, Ranjeet Kalsi, Gurinder Pal Singh Gurri Aujla, Harjeet Singh alias Chacha, and Kulwant Singh, are being brought back under arrest remand. 'We are recording the arrest of these individuals in connection with the Ajnala matter. Further actions will follow based on the investigation,' Singh stated to ANI.

Amritpal Singh, who previously secured the Khadoor Sahib seat as an independent in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, had returned to Punjab in 2022 from Dubai following Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu's demise. Singh took leadership of the pro-Khalistani group Waris Punjab De and was arrested in connection with a violent episode at Ajnala police station. Meanwhile, in an unrelated case of firing at the Mehta Police Station, the police have arrested two individuals, with one more arrest pending.

