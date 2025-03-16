Decoding PM Narendra Modi's Decision-Making Philosophy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an illuminating discussion with renowned podcast host Lex Fridman, shared insights into his decision-making philosophy. Modi emphasized the importance of prioritizing the nation's interest, drawing from his extensive grassroots experiences and invoking Mahatma Gandhi's teachings to guide him, especially in testing times.

Modi revealed that he is perhaps the only politician to have stayed overnight in around 85 to 90 percent of districts across India, gaining firsthand knowledge of local issues. He explained how his absence of personal baggage and a simple yardstick—putting 'My country first'—drive his decisions. He also cited a Gandhian principle about considering the poorest in decision-making as fundamental.

During critical periods like the COVID-19 pandemic, Modi shared how he navigated pressure from various quarters, opting for economic patience over hasty financial injections. His approach helped India avoid severe inflation seen globally. Modi highlighted India's strong economic growth, attributing success to fundamental adherence and risk-taking with a clear focus on national welfare rather than personal gain.

(With inputs from agencies.)