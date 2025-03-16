Left Menu

BSF Thwarts Smuggling Operation and Captures Illegal Migrants at Tripura Border

The Border Security Force (BSF) Tripura intercepted 187 mobile phones worth Rs 42 lakh from smugglers at the Matinagar border. They also apprehended four Rohingya migrants and two facilitators at the Dharmanagar bus terminal, enhancing their trans-border surveillance and maintaining national security.

BSF troops recover 187 mobile phones worth Rs 42 lakh (Photo/ X@BSF_Tripura). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Border Security Force (BSF) Tripura achieved significant success on Sunday by seizing 187 mobile phones, valued at Rs 42 lakh, from Matinagar near the Indo-Bangladesh border. Official reports reveal the force spotted suspicious movements of five to six individuals attempting illegal activities across the border.

When confronted by BSF personnel, the suspected smugglers fled. The captured mobile phones have been transferred to the Customs office in Sonamura for further procedures. In a social media post, BSF Tripura confirmed the thwarted smuggling attempt on March 16, 2025, involving this substantial haul.

On the same day, BSF apprehended four Rohingya illegal migrants at the Dharmanagar Inter-State Bus Terminal. Two Indian accomplices, suspected of aiding in their infiltration, were also detained. Interrogations revealed the migrants had been living in a refugee camp in Bangladesh before entering India illegally. The BSF underscores its commitment to strengthening border surveillance to combat smuggling and ensure national security, as it handed over the detainees to local police.

(With inputs from agencies.)

