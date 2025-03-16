Left Menu

Louis-Dreyfus Family Exits Russian Agro Venture Amid Strategic Shift

The Louis-Dreyfus family has sold its share of Russian agricultural firm RZ Agro to Steppe Agroholding. The sale signifies a strategic retreat from Russia, aligning with wider actions by the Louis Dreyfus Company post-Ukraine conflict. The terms were undisclosed, but reportedly at a large discount.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2025 22:01 IST
Louis-Dreyfus Family Exits Russian Agro Venture Amid Strategic Shift
The Louis-Dreyfus family, renowned for their global grain business, has divested its share in the Russian agricultural firm RZ Agro. The shares were purchased by co-owner Steppe Agroholding, as reported by Interfax citing an informed source.

According to the source, the transition was anticipated and the change in management has been amicably executed. Although the financial details of the transaction remain undisclosed, the sale was reportedly concluded at a significant discount.

Steppe, a subsidiary of the Russian conglomerate AFK Sistema, did not comment on the acquisition. The move is in line with Louis Dreyfus Company's broader strategic response to geopolitical developments after the Ukraine conflict.

