Amit Shah Pushes for New Criminal Laws Implementation in Northeast

Union Home Minister Amit Shah convened a significant review meeting in Guwahati on Sunday. The meeting focused on the implementation status of three new criminal laws across Northeastern states. Shah emphasized the necessity for complete police training under the new provisions to enhance law enforcement efficiency in the region.

The review involved high-profile participants, including the Chief Ministers of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim, and Manipur's Governor, alongside senior police and government officials. Shah assured the central government's commitment to a swift, transparent justice system, underscoring immediate crime registration as a pivotal reform.

Stressing the region's transformation upon full law adoption, Shah called for monthly reviews by Chief Ministers and bi-weekly assessments by police heads. He cited Assam's success in timely charges than sheets as exemplary and urged ongoing monitoring and the use of modern forensic methodologies to ensure justice, along with combating organized crime.

