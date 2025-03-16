Army Chief Warns of Global Security Threats Amid Shifting Alliances
Speaking at the fourth General Bipin Rawat Memorial Lecture, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi addressed the current global security landscape, noting a reduction in major conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza. However, he emphasized the persistence of subnational conflicts and global threats such as terrorism, radicalisation, and cyber-attacks.
Dwivedi pointed out a pervasive shift from democracy towards authoritarian regimes, contributing to ongoing global instability. The fall of governments in countries like Iraq, Libya, and Bangladesh exemplifies the unpredictable nature of international security, which he compared to shifting sands with unpredictable tides.
The Army Chief highlighted a trend of 'friends by compulsion,' where nations form temporary alliances based on changing ideologies and leaders. He stressed the importance of technological advancement in national security, likening it to a new form of currency and data as a key asset in today's geopolitical landscape.
