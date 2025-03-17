Left Menu

U.S. Meat Exports to China Jeopardized by Lapsed Registrations

Export registrations for over 1,000 U.S. meat plants granted under the 2020 Phase 1 trade deal have expired, according to China's customs website. This development threatens U.S. meat exports to China, with potential losses estimated at $5 billion, amid ongoing trade tensions and tariff disputes.

Updated: 17-03-2025 10:52 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 10:52 IST
Export registrations for over 1,000 U.S. meat plants granted by China under the 2020 Phase 1 trade agreement have expired, according to information revealed on China's customs website. This expiration risks disrupting U.S. exports to China, the world's largest meat buyer, amidst a continuing tariff conflict between the two countries.

Approximately two-thirds of the total registered facilities are now classified as "expired," impacting major producers such as Tyson Foods, Smithfield Packaged Meats, and Cargill Meat Solutions. The lapse could result in estimated losses of roughly $5 billion for U.S. meat exporters, compounding the challenges faced following China's retaliatory tariffs on $21 billion worth of American agriculture products earlier this month.

Despite the expiration, shipments continue to clear customs, but the future of U.S. imports into China remains uncertain without renewed registrations. The U.S. Department of Agriculture noted China did not respond to requests to renew registrations, potentially violating terms of the Phase 1 agreement. Currently, the U.S. ranks as the third-largest meat supplier to China, accounting for $2.5 billion in exports last year.

