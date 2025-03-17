Left Menu

ASHA Workers Escalate Protests in Search of Better Pay and Benefits

ASHA workers escalate their month-long protest by laying siege to the state Secretariat, demanding post-retirement benefits and higher honorariums. The protest, criticized by the ruling LDF, highlights a conflict between state and central government claims regarding funding under the National Health Mission.

Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 17-03-2025 12:54 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 11:56 IST
Hundreds of ASHA workers intensified their protest in the state capital on Monday, as they pressed for demands including post-retirement benefits and increased honorariums. The workers, who have been protesting for over a month, laid siege to the Secretariat by blocking gates and raising slogans.

Despite heightened security with over 800 police personnel deployed, the protest did not disrupt the operations within the Secretariat. A protestor from Kollam emphasized the financial struggles faced by workers, as prices of essential commodities rise.

The ruling LDF criticized the protestors, suggesting a hidden agenda, while they blamed central government bureaucracy for funding issues. Meanwhile, Union Health Minister announced a planned incentive raise for ASHA workers by the NHM Mission Steering Group.

(With inputs from agencies.)

