ASHA Workers Escalate Protests in Search of Better Pay and Benefits
ASHA workers escalate their month-long protest by laying siege to the state Secretariat, demanding post-retirement benefits and higher honorariums. The protest, criticized by the ruling LDF, highlights a conflict between state and central government claims regarding funding under the National Health Mission.
- Country:
- India
Hundreds of ASHA workers intensified their protest in the state capital on Monday, as they pressed for demands including post-retirement benefits and increased honorariums. The workers, who have been protesting for over a month, laid siege to the Secretariat by blocking gates and raising slogans.
Despite heightened security with over 800 police personnel deployed, the protest did not disrupt the operations within the Secretariat. A protestor from Kollam emphasized the financial struggles faced by workers, as prices of essential commodities rise.
The ruling LDF criticized the protestors, suggesting a hidden agenda, while they blamed central government bureaucracy for funding issues. Meanwhile, Union Health Minister announced a planned incentive raise for ASHA workers by the NHM Mission Steering Group.
(With inputs from agencies.)
