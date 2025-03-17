ASHA Workers Escalate Protests in Search of Better Pay and Benefits

Hundreds of ASHA workers intensified their protest in the state capital on Monday, as they pressed for demands including post-retirement benefits and increased honorariums. The workers, who have been protesting for over a month, laid siege to the Secretariat by blocking gates and raising slogans.

Despite heightened security with over 800 police personnel deployed, the protest did not disrupt the operations within the Secretariat. A protestor from Kollam emphasized the financial struggles faced by workers, as prices of essential commodities rise.

The ruling LDF criticized the protestors, suggesting a hidden agenda, while they blamed central government bureaucracy for funding issues. Meanwhile, Union Health Minister announced a planned incentive raise for ASHA workers by the NHM Mission Steering Group.

(With inputs from agencies.)