Celebrating Unity: Samathuva Pongal at the Tamil Nadu Secretariat
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin celebrated 'Samathuva Pongal' with government officials, emphasizing inclusive governance. Participating in traditional cooking, he highlighted the 'Dravidian Model' aiming for equitable development. He praised the Secretariat officials for their dedication in serving the state's people selflessly.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 14-01-2026 18:43 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 18:43 IST
- Country:
- India
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin marked 'Samathuva Pongal' at the Secretariat, promoting unity and inclusivity.
During the celebrations, CM Stalin actively participated in cooking the traditional Pongal meal, symbolizing communal harmony and cultural heritage.
He reiterated the state's commitment to 'everything for everyone,' applauding the tireless efforts of Secretariat officials in meeting the needs of Tamil Nadu's populace.
(With inputs from agencies.)