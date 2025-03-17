Left Menu

Delhi Launches 'Shishtachar' Squads to Combat Eve-Teasing

Delhi Police introduces 'Shishtachar' squads across districts to tackle eve-teasing. Each district will have two squads, focusing on high-risk areas to ensure women's safety. These squads will patrol hotspots, collaborate with local groups, and receive specialized training to deter crimes against women.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2025 18:53 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 18:53 IST
Delhi Launches 'Shishtachar' Squads to Combat Eve-Teasing
Delhi Special Commissioner Of Police (Training) Chhaya Sharma. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a determined effort to bolster women's safety throughout the city, Delhi Police has unveiled the 'Shishtachar' initiative, deploying specialized anti-eve-teasing squads across all districts.

The initiative mandates two teams per district, each comprised of well-trained personnel. Chhaya Sharma, Special Commissioner of Police (Training), emphasized the squads' focus on vulnerable areas and deterring potential perpetrators.

Teams are expected to cover two to three hotspots daily, rotating systematically to ensure comprehensive coverage. The squads not only aim to enforce the law but also collaborate with community groups for enhanced vigilance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025