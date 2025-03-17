Delhi Launches 'Shishtachar' Squads to Combat Eve-Teasing

In a determined effort to bolster women's safety throughout the city, Delhi Police has unveiled the 'Shishtachar' initiative, deploying specialized anti-eve-teasing squads across all districts.

The initiative mandates two teams per district, each comprised of well-trained personnel. Chhaya Sharma, Special Commissioner of Police (Training), emphasized the squads' focus on vulnerable areas and deterring potential perpetrators.

Teams are expected to cover two to three hotspots daily, rotating systematically to ensure comprehensive coverage. The squads not only aim to enforce the law but also collaborate with community groups for enhanced vigilance.

(With inputs from agencies.)