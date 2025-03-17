Empowering Widows: Gujarat's Transformative Ganga Swarupa Scheme

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat has launched the Ganga Swarupa Aarthik Sahay Yojana, a women-centric initiative aimed at fostering financial independence for widowed women. The scheme exemplifies the state's commitment to ensuring that women lead lives marked by dignity and security.

The government has significantly increased the budget for the scheme, allocating Rs 3,015 crore for the fiscal year 2025-26, up from Rs 2,362.67 crore in the previous year. Since its inception, Rs 2,164.64 crore has been disbursed to 16.49 lakh beneficiaries, demonstrating the state's dedication to women's financial empowerment.

Testimonials from beneficiaries highlight the impactful support provided by the scheme. Devyaniben Padavi from Dang shares her relief since receiving financial aid, while others emphasize the importance of this assistance for their household expenses and children's education. The Gujarat government's efforts showcase a steadfast resolve to uplift and empower women across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)