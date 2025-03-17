Waqf Amendment Bill Sparks Controversy Amidst Protests

The introduction of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024 has sparked significant controversy and protests, particularly at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar, with prominent political figures rallying against it.

TMC MP Shatrughan Sinha has accused the government of using the bill to divert attention from urgent issues such as unemployment, the Maha Kumbh Stampede, and frequent railway accidents. Sinha criticized the focus on Hindu-Muslim issues and called for a fair discussion on the bill.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi joined the protests, asserting that the bill is unconstitutional and threatens Muslim properties. Owaisi urged politicians like Chandrababu Naidu, Chirag Paswan, and Nitish Kumar to reconsider their stance, warning that the public will remember their actions. Owaisi was part of the bipartisan committee drafting the bill but outspokenly criticized its implications.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) also led protests with Syed Qasim Rasool Ilyas insisting on peaceful demonstrations and urging government cooperation. Reports indicate obstructive measures were taken against protestors traveling from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

(With inputs from agencies.)