TMC MP Yusuf Pathan Pledges Support Amid Tensions Over Migrant Worker’s Death

TMC MP Yusuf Pathan made a visit on Sunday to Beldanga in Murshidabad to console the family of Alauddin Sheikh, a migrant worker who died under mysterious circumstances in Jharkhand. His death has sparked unrest in the region. Pathan assured the family of his unwavering support.

Pathan vehemently condemned the targeting of Bengali-speaking migrant workers across India. He highlighted efforts by political figures like Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee to address the matter with state administrations. Pathan dismissed opposition claims of negligence as baseless propaganda.

Pathan reiterated the party's commitment to safeguard migrant workers, announcing the creation of helpline numbers for those facing challenges. Pathan's visit follows a statement by Abhishek Banerjee, who had reached out to Jharkhand's Chief Minister for a thorough investigation into Sheikh's death.

(With inputs from agencies.)