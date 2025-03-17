Left Menu

South Delhi Pioneers: First Commercial Standalone Battery System Set for Launch

The first commercially-approved standalone battery energy storage system in India, set in Kilokri, South Delhi, is nearing operational status. With 12 liquid-cooled batteries, the 20 MW system will aid power supply for 100,000 residents, ensuring clean energy transition and grid stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 19:58 IST
India's first commercially-approved standalone battery energy storage system (BESS) is about to commence operations in Kilokri, South Delhi. BSES announced this development, highlighting that the system will soon provide four-hour energy supplies, aligning with the nation's clean energy transition goals.

Currently, nine out of 12 liquid-cooled batteries have been installed. The remaining units will be operational by the end of March or early April, providing a power boost to the heavily populated, low-income region. This initiative involves the collaboration of BSES Rajdhani Power Limited, IndiGrid, and the Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (GEAPP).

Designed with advanced Lithium-iron-phosphate batteries, the 20 MW system will stabilize the grid and ensure efficient power management. By charging during off-peak hours and releasing energy when demand increases, the BESS project will offer substantial savings in power purchase costs, while enhancing power supply reliability for Kilokri residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

