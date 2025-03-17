South Delhi Pioneers: First Commercial Standalone Battery System Set for Launch

India's first commercially-approved standalone battery energy storage system (BESS) is about to commence operations in Kilokri, South Delhi. BSES announced this development, highlighting that the system will soon provide four-hour energy supplies, aligning with the nation's clean energy transition goals.

Currently, nine out of 12 liquid-cooled batteries have been installed. The remaining units will be operational by the end of March or early April, providing a power boost to the heavily populated, low-income region. This initiative involves the collaboration of BSES Rajdhani Power Limited, IndiGrid, and the Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (GEAPP).

Designed with advanced Lithium-iron-phosphate batteries, the 20 MW system will stabilize the grid and ensure efficient power management. By charging during off-peak hours and releasing energy when demand increases, the BESS project will offer substantial savings in power purchase costs, while enhancing power supply reliability for Kilokri residents.

