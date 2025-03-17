Left Menu

Burman Family Steps Up to Secure Religare's Financial Future

Religare Enterprises Ltd seeks immediate funding support from the new promoter, Burman family, to sustain its operations. The board has initiated a governance review and identified a cash flow gap. A short-term Inter Corporate Loan from the Burman Group is recommended to address funding requirements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 20:00 IST
Burman Family Steps Up to Secure Religare's Financial Future
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Religare Enterprises Ltd (REL) announced on Monday that its board has called on the new promoters, the Burman family, for urgent financial assistance to continue their operations smoothly.

The board has initiated a governance review of REL and its subsidiaries, including Religare Finvest Limited and Religare Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited. This review aims to evaluate past operations, recommend improvements in systems and controls, and identify any misconduct by current or former employees.

Noticing a cash flow gap in the coming months, the board has decided to seek immediate funding support from the Burman Group. They have recommended a short-term Inter Corporate Loan as the best course of action. The Burman family holds a 25.16% stake in REL through four entities, having increased this stake last month.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025