NDC Team's Insightful Gujarat Tour: Strategic Stops & Key Visits

A delegation from the National Defence College (NDC), comprised of 17 members and officials, arrived in Gandhinagar to meet with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, according to an official statement released on Monday. The team, led by Major General Ajay Kumar Singh, included a diverse mix of Indian and international military and civil officials.

The NDC offers courses on national security and strategic studies aimed at high-ranking officials from the Indian Armed Forces, civil services, and foreign military personnel. As part of their study program, the team is on a week-long educational tour in Gujarat, set to conclude on March 21. The focus of their visit is to explore vital state development projects including the International Financial Hub GIFT City, initiated under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

During their itinerary, the team is scheduled to visit significant sites such as the Vidya Samiksha Kendra, Sabarmati Ashram, and Gandhinagar's South Western Air Command. Additionally, the delegation will view the Indo-Israel Center of Excellence for Vegetables in Sabarkantha, Amul Dairy, and the Statue of Unity. The tour will also cover the C-295 Aircraft Assembly Unit and the historic Lakshmi Vilas Palace in Vadodara, before they return to Delhi on March 21. Prior to their Gujarat tour, members met with Chief Minister Patel, attended by officials including MK Das and Avantika Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)