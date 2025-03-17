Left Menu

JM Financial Ltd Unifies Wealth Management Arm

JM Financial Ltd plans to transfer its wealth management business to its subsidiary, JM Financial Services Limited, via a slump sale for Rs 11.08 crore. Effective from April 1, 2025, this move aligns with JM Financial Group's strategy of unifying its elite and private wealth segments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 21:59 IST
JM Financial Ltd Unifies Wealth Management Arm
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic reshaping of its operations, JM Financial Ltd has announced the transfer of its wealth management wing to its subsidiary, JM Financial Services Limited. This transaction, valued at Rs 11.08 crore, will be executed through a slump sale.

Slated to become effective on April 1, 2025, the move aligns with JM Financial Group's vision of a cohesive leadership structure across its elite and private wealth divisions. The board has endorsed this Business Transfer Agreement with JM Financial Services, their wholly-owned subsidiary, to ensure continuity and efficiency.

By consolidating its wealth management services under one umbrella, JM Financial Ltd aims to enhance operational synergy and strategic direction, a decision reflecting the firm's commitment to strengthening its market position and service offerings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025