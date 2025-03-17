JM Financial Ltd Unifies Wealth Management Arm

In a strategic reshaping of its operations, JM Financial Ltd has announced the transfer of its wealth management wing to its subsidiary, JM Financial Services Limited. This transaction, valued at Rs 11.08 crore, will be executed through a slump sale.

Slated to become effective on April 1, 2025, the move aligns with JM Financial Group's vision of a cohesive leadership structure across its elite and private wealth divisions. The board has endorsed this Business Transfer Agreement with JM Financial Services, their wholly-owned subsidiary, to ensure continuity and efficiency.

By consolidating its wealth management services under one umbrella, JM Financial Ltd aims to enhance operational synergy and strategic direction, a decision reflecting the firm's commitment to strengthening its market position and service offerings.

(With inputs from agencies.)