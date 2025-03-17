Haryana Launches One Time Settlement for Taxpayers
The Haryana government introduces the One Time Settlement Scheme to aid taxpayers, offering significant waivers on tax dues based on amounts owed. This move aims to benefit around 2 lakh small and medium traders, enhancing transparency and adjusting oversight protocols within the Excise and Taxation Department.
The Haryana government is set to roll out the One Time Settlement Scheme next week to assist taxpayers, as announced by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. This initiative waives dues for small taxpayers, helping an estimated 2 lakh traders.
The scheme offers a complete waiver for dues under Rs 1 lakh, while dues between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 10 lakh receive a 60% waiver on tax, interest, and penalties. Dues ranging from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 10 crore receive a 50% waiver.
Saini highlighted Haryana's second-highest growth rate in GST collections among large states. To enhance transparency, Saini proposed the installation of CCTV cameras in Excise and Taxation offices and announced changes in tax demand notice issuance authority for cases exceeding Rs 2 crore.
