Tragedy Strikes: GST Officer and Renowned Coach Found Dead Amid Work Pressure

A State Tax Officer (STO) with the Goods and Services Tax (GST) department was tragically discovered dead in his vehicle in Maharashtra's Beed district, according to police authorities. The discovery was made a day following his disappearance.

The Superintendent of Police, Navneet Kanwat, disclosed that a note found in the deceased's pocket cited intense work-related stress imposed by superiors. A comprehensive investigation into the incident is currently in progress.

The deceased, identified as Sachin Narayan Jadhavar, was a reputable author and coach known for assisting Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) candidates, through his popular YouTube channel, 'IM English'. He had also published numerous educational books and served as a guest lecturer at coaching institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)