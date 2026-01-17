Tragedy Strikes: GST Officer and Renowned Coach Found Dead Amid Work Pressure
Sachin Narayan Jadhavar, a State Tax Officer and popular MPSC coach, was found dead in his car in Maharashtra's Beed district. A suicide note cited work pressure from seniors. Jadhavar, widely known for his educational YouTube channel, was discovered a day after being reported missing by his wife.
A State Tax Officer (STO) with the Goods and Services Tax (GST) department was tragically discovered dead in his vehicle in Maharashtra's Beed district, according to police authorities. The discovery was made a day following his disappearance.
The Superintendent of Police, Navneet Kanwat, disclosed that a note found in the deceased's pocket cited intense work-related stress imposed by superiors. A comprehensive investigation into the incident is currently in progress.
The deceased, identified as Sachin Narayan Jadhavar, was a reputable author and coach known for assisting Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) candidates, through his popular YouTube channel, 'IM English'. He had also published numerous educational books and served as a guest lecturer at coaching institutions.
