Peruvian Farmer Takes Climate Battle to German Court

In a landmark legal battle, Peruvian farmer Saul Luciano Lliuya has taken German energy giant RWE to court, accusing the company of contributing to climate change-induced melting of glaciers in the Andes, which poses a flood threat to his home in Huaraz.

Supported by the activist group Germanwatch, Lliuya demands RWE pay 17,000 euros towards a flood defense project estimated at $3.5 million. He argues that RWE is accountable for nearly 0.5% of global emissions and should bear part of the costs of climate adaptation.

The case, which could set a major precedent in climate litigation, began in 2015 and is currently being heard in Hamm, Germany. The proceedings have drawn attention from legal experts and climate activists worldwide.

