Peruvian Farmer Takes Climate Battle to German Court

A Peruvian farmer, Saul Luciano Lliuya, is suing German energy giant RWE, claiming its emissions have contributed to the melting of Andean glaciers, increasing flood risk to his home. If successful, this case could set a precedent in climate litigation by holding companies accountable for past emissions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 00:35 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 00:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a landmark legal battle, Peruvian farmer Saul Luciano Lliuya has taken German energy giant RWE to court, accusing the company of contributing to climate change-induced melting of glaciers in the Andes, which poses a flood threat to his home in Huaraz.

Supported by the activist group Germanwatch, Lliuya demands RWE pay 17,000 euros towards a flood defense project estimated at $3.5 million. He argues that RWE is accountable for nearly 0.5% of global emissions and should bear part of the costs of climate adaptation.

The case, which could set a major precedent in climate litigation, began in 2015 and is currently being heard in Hamm, Germany. The proceedings have drawn attention from legal experts and climate activists worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

