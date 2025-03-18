Construction Delays Plague Vital Bridge Project in Udhampur

The vital bridge across Chapel Nallah in Ramnagar Tehsil, Udhampur district, continues to face significant construction delays, negatively impacting around 70,000 to 80,000 villagers.

Executive Engineer Parshotam Kumar Joshi from PWD Ramnagar cited poor quality materials and inclement weather as reasons for the setbacks. Rain and landslides have damaged existing approaches, hindering progress.

Locals, including students and patients, face daily challenges crossing the precarious route. The 40-meter-long steel girder bridge, a Rs. 2.32 crore NABARD project, aims to connect Surni Panchayat to Ghordi headquarters. Department officials are pressing the contractor to ensure compliance with quality standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)