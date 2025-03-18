Left Menu

Strategic Alliance: Canara HSBC Life Insurance and GICHF Secure Homeowners

Canara HSBC Life Insurance partners with GIC Housing Finance Limited to offer a comprehensive credit life insurance plan. This initiative enhances financial security for home loan customers, safeguarding against loan liabilities due to unforeseen circumstances, and underscores a commitment to customer-centric financial solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-03-2025 14:19 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 14:19 IST
Strategic Alliance: Canara HSBC Life Insurance and GICHF Secure Homeowners
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to bolster financial security for homeowners, Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company Limited has teamed up with GIC Housing Finance Limited. The partnership introduces a credit life insurance plan, 'Group Asset Secure,' aimed at providing financial protection to GIC's home loan customers.

Both firms aim to fortify India's homeownership ambitions by merging a robust insurance solution into the mortgage process. This collaboration emphasizes the duo's dedication to offering not just loans but comprehensive financial security, mitigating loan liabilities during unforeseen circumstances.

Officials from both companies have highlighted the importance of such collaboration, with Canara HSBC's Rishi Mathur and GIC Housing's Sachindra Salvi expressing optimism about offering a resilient financial safety net to borrowers, thus fostering a secure environment for homeownership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025