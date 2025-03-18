Strategic Alliance: Canara HSBC Life Insurance and GICHF Secure Homeowners
Canara HSBC Life Insurance partners with GIC Housing Finance Limited to offer a comprehensive credit life insurance plan. This initiative enhances financial security for home loan customers, safeguarding against loan liabilities due to unforeseen circumstances, and underscores a commitment to customer-centric financial solutions.
- Country:
- India
In a strategic move to bolster financial security for homeowners, Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company Limited has teamed up with GIC Housing Finance Limited. The partnership introduces a credit life insurance plan, 'Group Asset Secure,' aimed at providing financial protection to GIC's home loan customers.
Both firms aim to fortify India's homeownership ambitions by merging a robust insurance solution into the mortgage process. This collaboration emphasizes the duo's dedication to offering not just loans but comprehensive financial security, mitigating loan liabilities during unforeseen circumstances.
Officials from both companies have highlighted the importance of such collaboration, with Canara HSBC's Rishi Mathur and GIC Housing's Sachindra Salvi expressing optimism about offering a resilient financial safety net to borrowers, thus fostering a secure environment for homeownership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Shifting Dynamics: Indian Mutual Fund Industry's Path to Diversity
India on Track to Achieve Fiscal Deficit Target of 4.8% for FY25: Report
Indian Markets Exhibit Cautious Optimism Amid Global Tariff Uncertainties
Om Birla's Spiritual Journey in Vrindavan and Visionary Outlook for India's Future
India-Australia Defence and Trade Relations on the Rise: A Strategic Engagement