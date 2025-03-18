Strategic Alliance: Canara HSBC Life Insurance and GICHF Secure Homeowners

In a strategic move to bolster financial security for homeowners, Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company Limited has teamed up with GIC Housing Finance Limited. The partnership introduces a credit life insurance plan, 'Group Asset Secure,' aimed at providing financial protection to GIC's home loan customers.

Both firms aim to fortify India's homeownership ambitions by merging a robust insurance solution into the mortgage process. This collaboration emphasizes the duo's dedication to offering not just loans but comprehensive financial security, mitigating loan liabilities during unforeseen circumstances.

Officials from both companies have highlighted the importance of such collaboration, with Canara HSBC's Rishi Mathur and GIC Housing's Sachindra Salvi expressing optimism about offering a resilient financial safety net to borrowers, thus fostering a secure environment for homeownership.

(With inputs from agencies.)