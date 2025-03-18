Welcome Home: NASA Astronaut Sunita Williams Returns After Nine-Month Mission
NASA astronauts, including Sunita Williams, are returning to Earth after a nine-month mission. The Boeing Starliner initially experienced technical issues, leading to their prolonged stay. Williams' family in India is jubilant about her return, celebrating her as a national hero. The astronauts are aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon for their homecoming.
After a nine-month mission, NASA astronaut Sunita Williams, alongside her colleague Barry Wilmore and two others, are set to make their return to Earth. Their prolonged stay on the International Space Station came after technical issues with the Boeing Starliner.
As they prepare to splash down, Williams' cousin in Gujarat expressed immense pride and happiness, describing her as a national hero. Family members are jubilant, offering prayers for her safe return, and are prepared to celebrate with traditional 'Yagna' rituals and sweets.
The astronauts are currently on board a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft, with NASA providing live coverage of their journey back. This mission's return underscores the collaboration between international astronauts and the technical challenges they face.
