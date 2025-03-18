Left Menu

Welcome Home: NASA Astronaut Sunita Williams Returns After Nine-Month Mission

NASA astronauts, including Sunita Williams, are returning to Earth after a nine-month mission. The Boeing Starliner initially experienced technical issues, leading to their prolonged stay. Williams' family in India is jubilant about her return, celebrating her as a national hero. The astronauts are aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon for their homecoming.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 14:28 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 14:28 IST
Welcome Home: NASA Astronaut Sunita Williams Returns After Nine-Month Mission
Dinesh Rawal, Sunita Williams Cousin (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After a nine-month mission, NASA astronaut Sunita Williams, alongside her colleague Barry Wilmore and two others, are set to make their return to Earth. Their prolonged stay on the International Space Station came after technical issues with the Boeing Starliner.

As they prepare to splash down, Williams' cousin in Gujarat expressed immense pride and happiness, describing her as a national hero. Family members are jubilant, offering prayers for her safe return, and are prepared to celebrate with traditional 'Yagna' rituals and sweets.

The astronauts are currently on board a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft, with NASA providing live coverage of their journey back. This mission's return underscores the collaboration between international astronauts and the technical challenges they face.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025