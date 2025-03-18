Welcome Home: NASA Astronaut Sunita Williams Returns After Nine-Month Mission

After a nine-month mission, NASA astronaut Sunita Williams, alongside her colleague Barry Wilmore and two others, are set to make their return to Earth. Their prolonged stay on the International Space Station came after technical issues with the Boeing Starliner.

As they prepare to splash down, Williams' cousin in Gujarat expressed immense pride and happiness, describing her as a national hero. Family members are jubilant, offering prayers for her safe return, and are prepared to celebrate with traditional 'Yagna' rituals and sweets.

The astronauts are currently on board a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft, with NASA providing live coverage of their journey back. This mission's return underscores the collaboration between international astronauts and the technical challenges they face.

