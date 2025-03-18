Left Menu

Bridge Construction Woes: Chapel Nallah Project Delays Mar Life in Udhampur

The construction of a crucial bridge over Chapel Nallah in Udhampur's Ramnagar is delayed, affecting over 70,000 villagers. Initiated in December 2023, the project faces setbacks from poor-quality materials and weather-induced landslides, disrupting daily life for students, commuters, and patients as authorities press for timely completion.

Under Construction bridge in Jammu-Kashmir's Udhampur (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The construction of a critical bridge over Chapel Nallah in Ramnagar Tehsil, Udhampur district, is moving at a sluggish pace, leaving 70,000 to 80,000 villagers in 15 to 20 villages in distress. Initiated in December 2023, the project is far from completion, impacting students who must traverse the difficult terrain and causing significant inconvenience to patients and commuters.

Parshotam Kumar Joshi, Executive Engineer at PWD Ramnagar, stated that progress on the bridge remains incomplete. Recent rains and landslides have damaged the construction approaches, with poor-quality materials exacerbating the situation. "The bridge's abutments are complete, but the approach was demolished by rain," Joshi informed ANI. The bridge is to be completed under NABARD in 24 months, as per the mandate.

Valued at Rs. 2.32 crores, the 40-meter-long steel girder bridge will connect Surni Panchayat with block headquarters Ghordi. Nonetheless, only abutment work has been performed so far, with approach construction underway. Recent heavy rains triggered a landslide, compromising the half-finished structure. Consequently, an official inspection led to directives for demolishing affected structures and ensuring quality repairs.

The contractor faces accusations from locals for utilizing substandard materials. Despite department officials issuing warnings to adhere to quality standards, construction delays continue to force villagers, particularly students, patients, and workers, to navigate daily hardships crossing the hazardous path.

