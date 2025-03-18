Left Menu

Naftogaz and Orlen Ink Major LNG Supply Deal

Ukrainian oil and gas company Naftogaz has entered into an agreement with Poland's Orlen to supply an additional 100 million cubic meters of LNG. The U.S. LNG shipment will be regasified and transported to the Polish-Ukrainian border, enhancing energy collaboration between the two nations.

Naftogaz and Orlen Ink Major LNG Supply Deal
Ukraine's state oil and gas company, Naftogaz, announced a significant contract with Polish energy firm Orlen to supply an extra 100 million cubic meters of liquefied natural gas (LNG). The deal underscores a strengthening partnership in energy supply chains between the two countries.

The LNG will originate from the United States, where it will be shipped and then regasified before being transported to the Polish-Ukrainian border. This move is part of a broader strategy to bolster energy security and diversify fuel sources.

With this new agreement, both Naftogaz and Orlen aim to enhance their positions in the European energy market while reducing dependency on traditional energy supply routes.

