OSCE Chairperson Calls for Constitutional Respect in Bosnia
Elina Valtonen, chairperson of the OSCE, urged Bosnian leaders to respect the constitutional order and engage in peaceful dialogue to resolve political differences.
- Bosnia And Herzegovina
In Sarajevo on March 18, Elina Valtonen, the chairperson of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), made a significant appeal to Bosnia's political leaders.
She called on them to respect the country's constitutional order amid rising political tensions.
Valtonen emphasized the importance of engaging in constructive dialogue to address ongoing conflicts.
