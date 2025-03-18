Left Menu

Drama in Paris: Migrants Evicted from Gaite Lyrique Theatre

French police evicted over 400 migrants, including minors, from the Gaite Lyrique theatre in Paris after more than three months of occupation. The migrants demanded shelter, prompting the theatre's closure. Despite a peaceful eviction process, demonstrators criticized authorities for not providing sustainable housing solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 15:05 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 15:05 IST
In a dramatic operation on Tuesday, French police evicted over 400 migrants from the Gaite Lyrique theatre in Paris, ending their three-month-long occupation. The eviction prompted protests from demonstrators demanding better housing solutions for the migrants, many of whom are unaccompanied minors.

The operation began early at 6 a.m. with officers moving in to remove migrants who had taken refuge in the concert and arts venue as they sought shelter during winter. The theatre had suspended its operations since December due to the occupation.

Although the police resorted to using tear gas briefly, the eviction process was largely peaceful. Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo later stated that offering emergency housing was necessary due to the complexity and risks of the situation inside the theatre.

