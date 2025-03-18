Left Menu

Hyderabad Angels Fund: Fueling India's Startup Boom

Hyderabad Angels Fund (HAF) has been launched as a SEBI-registered Alternative Investment Fund to provide strategic support for startups from Pre-Series A to Series B stages. The initiative positions Hyderabad as a leading startup funding hub, leveraging its thriving ecosystem and strong investor network to drive growth.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Hyderabad Angels Fund (HAF) was launched today at Ramanaidu Studios, marking a significant development in India's startup investment landscape. The SEBI-registered AIF aims to provide strategic co-investments for budding startups, enhancing Hyderabad's status as a major startup funding hub.

Distinguished figures such as Telangana's IT Minister D. Sridhar Babu, former NASSCOM Chairperson BVR Mohan Reddy, and others attended the event, emphasizing the pivotal role of venture capital in fostering entrepreneurship and economic growth.

HAF, building on the legacy of Hyderabad Angels, aims to bridge the funding gap for startups beyond early-stage traction, with a fund target of ₹100 crore and a ₹50 crore greenshoe option. The initiative underscores Hyderabad's emergence as India's fastest-growing startup ecosystem, driven by world-class infrastructure and robust government policies.

