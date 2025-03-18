Left Menu

A Hero's Homecoming: Sunita Williams' Return from Space

NASA astronaut Sunita Williams is set to return to Earth after nine months aboard the ISS. Her Gujarati hometown prepares with prayers and celebrations for her safe journey. Williams and her fellow crew members have undocked from ISS, embarking on a 17-hour journey aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 18:59 IST
Villagers in Jhulasan pray for astronaut Sunita Williams' safe return(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the quaint village of Jhulasan in Gujarat's Mehsana district, anticipation is palpable as villagers rally for the safe return of NASA astronaut Sunita Williams from her extensive journey aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

Williams, returning alongside Barry 'Butch' Wilmore, embarked on her journey back home in the SpaceX Crew Dragon after spending over nine months in orbit. The mission, launched on June 5, overcame technical challenges during its course in space. Their crew is set to land in the Gulf of America, marking a significant milestone in their careers.

As the crew commenced their homeward journey, live coverage by NASA highlights this pivotal moment. Gujaratis celebrate with prayers, highlighting Williams as a national pride and surrounding her anticipated return with festive fervor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

