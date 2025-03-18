A Hero's Homecoming: Sunita Williams' Return from Space

In the quaint village of Jhulasan in Gujarat's Mehsana district, anticipation is palpable as villagers rally for the safe return of NASA astronaut Sunita Williams from her extensive journey aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

Williams, returning alongside Barry 'Butch' Wilmore, embarked on her journey back home in the SpaceX Crew Dragon after spending over nine months in orbit. The mission, launched on June 5, overcame technical challenges during its course in space. Their crew is set to land in the Gulf of America, marking a significant milestone in their careers.

As the crew commenced their homeward journey, live coverage by NASA highlights this pivotal moment. Gujaratis celebrate with prayers, highlighting Williams as a national pride and surrounding her anticipated return with festive fervor.

