Advancing Agriculture: eNAM 2.0 Unveiled
The government plans to enhance the eNAM platform, aiming to streamline logistical processes and improve farmer income. eNAM 2.0 introduces features like bank account validation and Aadhaar-based eKYC. With 231 commodities ready for online auction, efforts are underway to engage small farmers through technology and support services.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 19:31 IST
The government has announced an upgrade of the electronic National Agriculture Market (eNAM) platform, Union Minister Ram Nath Thakur informed the Lok Sabha.
The new eNAM 2.0 seeks to improve logistical efficiency and boost farmers' incomes by enabling faster trade and reducing waste.
Key features include enhanced bank account validation, eKYC using Aadhaar, and the integration of logistics and other service providers.
