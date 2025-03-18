Advancing Agriculture: eNAM 2.0 Unveiled

The government has announced an upgrade of the electronic National Agriculture Market (eNAM) platform, Union Minister Ram Nath Thakur informed the Lok Sabha.

The new eNAM 2.0 seeks to improve logistical efficiency and boost farmers' incomes by enabling faster trade and reducing waste.

Key features include enhanced bank account validation, eKYC using Aadhaar, and the integration of logistics and other service providers.

(With inputs from agencies.)