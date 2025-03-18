Left Menu

Advancing Agriculture: eNAM 2.0 Unveiled

The government plans to enhance the eNAM platform, aiming to streamline logistical processes and improve farmer income. eNAM 2.0 introduces features like bank account validation and Aadhaar-based eKYC. With 231 commodities ready for online auction, efforts are underway to engage small farmers through technology and support services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 19:31 IST
Advancing Agriculture: eNAM 2.0 Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The government has announced an upgrade of the electronic National Agriculture Market (eNAM) platform, Union Minister Ram Nath Thakur informed the Lok Sabha.

The new eNAM 2.0 seeks to improve logistical efficiency and boost farmers' incomes by enabling faster trade and reducing waste.

Key features include enhanced bank account validation, eKYC using Aadhaar, and the integration of logistics and other service providers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025