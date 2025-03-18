Wall Street Volatility Amid Fed Policy and Trump-Putin Dialogue
Wall Street indices fell as investors awaited Federal Reserve decisions and Trump's call with Putin on Ukraine. Fed expected to maintain rates; U.S. equities dipped into oversold territory. Key sectors, including consumer discretionary, saw declines with Tesla and Nvidia leading losses. Safe-haven assets like gold surged amidst market uncertainty.
Wall Street's primary indices experienced a downturn on Tuesday, driven by anticipation surrounding the Federal Reserve's monetary policy prognosis and the much-awaited call between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
The Federal Reserve's two-day meeting commenced with expectations of steady interest rates. Analysts have cautioned against abrupt policy changes, highlighting the wait for more concrete data on tariff impacts. Trump's tariff measures have led to increased trade tensions, with notable effects on U.S. trading partners.
At market open, key indices showed a marked decline, including the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 206.06 points, and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite also suffering losses. The markets remain hopeful that positive developments from the Trump-Putin dialogue could reverse the declining trend, while investor attention also shifts to key market movers such as Tesla and Nvidia amid wider sectoral declines.
(With inputs from agencies.)
