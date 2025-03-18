Left Menu

Wall Street Volatility Amid Fed Policy and Trump-Putin Dialogue

Wall Street indices fell as investors awaited Federal Reserve decisions and Trump's call with Putin on Ukraine. Fed expected to maintain rates; U.S. equities dipped into oversold territory. Key sectors, including consumer discretionary, saw declines with Tesla and Nvidia leading losses. Safe-haven assets like gold surged amidst market uncertainty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 20:04 IST
Wall Street Volatility Amid Fed Policy and Trump-Putin Dialogue
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street's primary indices experienced a downturn on Tuesday, driven by anticipation surrounding the Federal Reserve's monetary policy prognosis and the much-awaited call between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

The Federal Reserve's two-day meeting commenced with expectations of steady interest rates. Analysts have cautioned against abrupt policy changes, highlighting the wait for more concrete data on tariff impacts. Trump's tariff measures have led to increased trade tensions, with notable effects on U.S. trading partners.

At market open, key indices showed a marked decline, including the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 206.06 points, and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite also suffering losses. The markets remain hopeful that positive developments from the Trump-Putin dialogue could reverse the declining trend, while investor attention also shifts to key market movers such as Tesla and Nvidia amid wider sectoral declines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing Indonesia’s Tax Gaps: Fixing VAT and CIT for Better Revenue Collection

AI in Customer Service: A Workforce Revolution or a Threat to Human Jobs?

EU Growth Plan and Reforms: The Western Balkans’ Key to Economic Success

Accelerating Crisis Response: The Role of CERCs in Global Disaster Management

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025