Supreme Court Judges to Assess Manipur's Relief Efforts

A six-member delegation of Supreme Court judges, led by Justice BR Gavai, is set to visit violence-stricken Manipur on March 22, aiming to bolster legal and humanitarian aid efforts. The team includes Justices Surya Kant, Vikram Nath, MM Sundresh, KV Viswanathan, and N Kotishwar.

A file picture of a vehicle which was allegedly set ablaze by miscreants during a clash between Kuki protesters and security forces, in Kangpokpi, Maniur (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The team of esteemed justices includes Surya Kant, Vikram Nath, MM Sundresh, KV Viswanathan, and N Kotishwar. The judges intend to assess firsthand the conditions and needs in the relief camps populated by individuals displaced due to recent unrest.

Further details regarding their visit and expected outcomes are anticipated from ANI, as the delegation prepares to extend judicious support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

