Supreme Court Judges to Assess Manipur's Relief Efforts
A six-member delegation of Supreme Court judges, led by Justice BR Gavai, is set to visit violence-stricken Manipur on March 22, aiming to bolster legal and humanitarian aid efforts. The team includes Justices Surya Kant, Vikram Nath, MM Sundresh, KV Viswanathan, and N Kotishwar.
Further details regarding their visit and expected outcomes are anticipated from ANI, as the delegation prepares to extend judicious support.
(With inputs from agencies.)
