Supreme Court Judges to Assess Manipur's Relief Efforts

A delegation of six Supreme Court judges, spearheaded by Justice BR Gavai, is scheduled to visit relief camps in the violence-ridden state of Manipur on March 22. This visit aims to enhance legal and humanitarian support in the affected areas.

The team of esteemed justices includes Surya Kant, Vikram Nath, MM Sundresh, KV Viswanathan, and N Kotishwar. The judges intend to assess firsthand the conditions and needs in the relief camps populated by individuals displaced due to recent unrest.

Further details regarding their visit and expected outcomes are anticipated from ANI, as the delegation prepares to extend judicious support.

(With inputs from agencies.)