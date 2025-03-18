BJP's Patra Lauds Modi's Mahakumbh Speech, Criticizes Opposition

BJP Member of Parliament Sambit Patra lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address in Parliament on the Mahakumbh, stating it was widely heard. Patra criticized Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi, as well as the INDIA bloc allies, accusing them of being dismissive of India's progress.

Patra further commented on a statement by Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed regarding Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma, linking it to broader criticisms of national achievements. He emphasized Modi's remarks on the Mahakumbh in Parliament, underscoring the indifference of opposition parties when India showcases success.

Prime Minister Modi, speaking in the Lok Sabha, expressed gratitude to the people of Uttar Pradesh, particularly Prayagraj, for the successful organization of Mahakumbh 2025, celebrated during Maha Shivratri. Modi highlighted the event as a testament to India's national consciousness and potential, countering critics' doubts about the nation's capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)