BJP's Patra Lauds Modi's Mahakumbh Speech, Criticizes Opposition

BJP MP Sambit Patra praised PM Modi's Parliament speech on Mahakumbh, criticizing Opposition leaders, including Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, for allegedly undermining India's progress. Patra highlighted Modi's gratitude for the Mahakumbh's success, attributing it to public efforts and national consciousness, while dismissing critics' doubts about India's potential.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 20:30 IST
BJP MP Sambit Patra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP Member of Parliament Sambit Patra lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address in Parliament on the Mahakumbh, stating it was widely heard. Patra criticized Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi, as well as the INDIA bloc allies, accusing them of being dismissive of India's progress.

Patra further commented on a statement by Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed regarding Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma, linking it to broader criticisms of national achievements. He emphasized Modi's remarks on the Mahakumbh in Parliament, underscoring the indifference of opposition parties when India showcases success.

Prime Minister Modi, speaking in the Lok Sabha, expressed gratitude to the people of Uttar Pradesh, particularly Prayagraj, for the successful organization of Mahakumbh 2025, celebrated during Maha Shivratri. Modi highlighted the event as a testament to India's national consciousness and potential, countering critics' doubts about the nation's capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

