Supreme Court Demands Government Reports on Arunachal Contract Allegations

In a significant development, the Supreme Court of India on Tuesday instructed the Union Ministries of Finance and Home Affairs to submit an official report concerning allegations of contract awards in Arunachal Pradesh. These contracts are reportedly linked to the family members of the state's Chief Minister, Pema Khandu.

A bench led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, alongside Justices P.V. Sanjay Kumar and K.V. Viswanathan, emphasized the need for transparency. The court has requested a clarification on the process used for awarding these contracts, particularly when tenders were not called.

The top court's order responds to a public interest litigation filed by NGOs alleging irregularities in awarding public works contracts to firms owned by Khandu's relatives. The case includes accusations against prominent political figures, urging a thorough investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)