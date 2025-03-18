Left Menu

Supreme Court Demands Government Reports on Arunachal Contract Allegations

The Supreme Court has ordered the Ministries of Finance and Home Affairs to report on allegations of contracts being awarded to firms linked to Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu’s family. The court also called for detailed accounts from the state and the Comptroller and Auditor General of India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 20:51 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 20:51 IST
Supreme Court Demands Government Reports on Arunachal Contract Allegations
The Supreme Court of India (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the Supreme Court of India on Tuesday instructed the Union Ministries of Finance and Home Affairs to submit an official report concerning allegations of contract awards in Arunachal Pradesh. These contracts are reportedly linked to the family members of the state's Chief Minister, Pema Khandu.

A bench led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, alongside Justices P.V. Sanjay Kumar and K.V. Viswanathan, emphasized the need for transparency. The court has requested a clarification on the process used for awarding these contracts, particularly when tenders were not called.

The top court's order responds to a public interest litigation filed by NGOs alleging irregularities in awarding public works contracts to firms owned by Khandu's relatives. The case includes accusations against prominent political figures, urging a thorough investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing Indonesia’s Tax Gaps: Fixing VAT and CIT for Better Revenue Collection

AI in Customer Service: A Workforce Revolution or a Threat to Human Jobs?

EU Growth Plan and Reforms: The Western Balkans’ Key to Economic Success

Accelerating Crisis Response: The Role of CERCs in Global Disaster Management

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025