Telangana Pushes for Landmark 42% OBC Reservation Amidst National Debate

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee President Mahesh Kumar Goud reiterated the party's commitment to raising reservations for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) to 42% on Tuesday. Goud emphasized the need for the Central government to eliminate the existing 50% reservation cap, labeling this initiative as a substantial pledge from the Congress Party.

Echoing this sentiment, Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, termed the recent bill passage as 'revolutionary.' He assured that the Congress, through a caste census in India, would ensure increased OBC reservations. Gandhi stated that the initiative, backed by scientific community analysis, enhances OBC representation in education, employment, and politics, dismantling the longstanding 50% reservation cap.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy supported this stance, citing OBCs as comprising 56.36% of the state's population. He declared the government's resolution to ensure 42% reservations across educational, employment, and political sectors. Reddy urged citizens to support this historical amendment, marking a milestone in India's social revolution.

