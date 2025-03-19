Global Economic Tensions Weigh on Asian Stock Markets

Asian stock markets held steady on Wednesday amidst global economic uncertainties and geopolitical tensions. Investors closely monitored the Bank of Japan's decision to maintain interest rates, influenced by mounting U.S. tariff impacts on Japan's economic recovery.

The yen showed minimal change, having stabilized after initial fluctuations following the BoJ's rate steadiness. There are rising expectations of future rate hikes as Japan navigates international trade dynamics.

Amid global geopolitical developments, such as escalated Israeli-Gaza conflict and ongoing Russia-Ukraine discussions, markets remain sensitive. The U.S. Federal Reserve's upcoming policy meeting and outlook updates add another layer of complexity for global traders.

