Flamingos Flock to Thoothukudi: A Seasonal Spectacle

Thoothukudi, a coastal town in Tamil Nadu, has recently become a vibrant hotspot for migratory flamingos. Famed for their stunning pink plumage, these birds find the region's brackish water bodies and salt pans to be ideal feeding grounds.

Spanning from October to March, this natural spectacle attracts flamingos from Africa, southern Asia, the Middle East, and southern Europe, who traverse long distances to capitalize on the rich resources available in the area.

Along the East Coast Road, the salt pans serve as prime attractions due to their plentiful food supply, consisting of crabs, shrimp, insects, worms, and tubers. The serene environment of the Alayathi Forest further enhances its status as a preferred nesting ground.

Favorable climate and tranquil coastal surroundings render Thoothukudi an essential stop during the flamingos' migratory journey. Wading through the shallow waters, these graceful birds showcase their long, sinuous necks, slender pink legs, and white bodies adorned with scarlet and black flanks.

This migratory event aligns with similar occurrences in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai, where seasonal transformations of local wetlands turn the area into a spectacle of pink hues, drawing attention to the Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary's role in providing a thriving environment for these avian visitors.

Driven by environmental conditions, such as food availability and climate, flamingos adapt their migratory patterns, demonstrating nature's grand design in places like Thoothukudi. (ANI)

