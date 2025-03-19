Left Menu

Thailand's F1 Ambitions: Bangkok Street Circuit in the Works

Thailand's Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and F1 chief Stefano Domenicali discussed plans for a Bangkok street circuit Grand Prix in 2028. A feasibility study will assess the route, investment, and benefits. The proposal aims to boost tourism, infrastructure, and economic opportunities.

Thailand is considering the ambitious endeavor of hosting a Formula One Grand Prix on a street circuit in Bangkok by 2028. Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra met with Formula One Chief Stefano Domenicali to discuss the plan, which would involve a feasibility study examining possible routes, investment needs, and the potential benefits of the event.

Currently, Thailand hosts a MotoGP round on an FIA-accredited track in Buriram, but a race in the capital could significantly leverage Bangkok's position in the high-stakes world of motor racing. Prime Minister Shinawatra emphasized that the event could revitalize Bangkok's infrastructure and attract high-end tourists, injecting the local economy with fresh revenue streams.

Formula One executive Domenicali expressed enthusiasm for the proposed Bangkok race, labeling the plans as 'impressive'. Discussions between Thailand and Formula One officials are expected to continue, as both parties see vast potential in organizing a world-class event that could redefine Thailand's automotive and tourism industries.

